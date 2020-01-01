Caf Champions League: Is it time for Gor Mahia to make it to the group stage?

The Kenyan champions advanced to the next round after eliminating APR by 4-3 aggregate win, but can they reach the group stage?

"We are now mature, we know how to handle teams in the continental assignments and I am hopeful we will make it to the group stages of the Caf ," captain Kenneth Muguna told Goal after playing a huge role in helping the team knock out APR in the first preliminary round of the competition.

The 24-year-old was involved in three out of the four goals scored in the 4-3 aggregate win over the Rwandan champions.

On Saturday, Jacques Tuyisenge missed a chance to put his team in front after nine minutes as his penalty was saved by Gad Mathews. Samuel Onyango then put K'Ogalo in front after 17 minutes from close range. In the 81st minute, Keddy Nsanzimfura equalized to give the Army hope of making it to the next round.

More teams

However, Sydney Ochieng' struck in the second minute of added time, before Nicholas Kipkirui sealed the win with a few minutes to go and ensure the Kenyan champions advanced with a 4-3 aggregate.

After making it to the next preliminary round, Gor Mahia will have a date with Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad, who eliminated Al-Nasr of Libya after a 4-0 aggregate line.

The team that will win the tie will make it to the group stages of the competition.

While K'Ogalo have never made it to the aforementioned level in the Champions League, their counterparts from made it to that level in 2001.

Is it time for Gor Mahia to make it to the group stage?

In the past three seasons, the Kenyan champions have twice made it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup after falling in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

Nicholas Kipkirui is confident they can go all the way this time around.

"The game against APR was our first competitive assignment since March but we have still managed to get the result we needed to advance," the former Zoo FC winger told Goal. "I am sure in the next two weeks, we will be even better and we will seal an elusive ticket to the next stage.

"The spirit is there and with good preparations, nothing can stop us."

North Africa teams have been a thorn in the side of Gor Mahia over the years. They have struggled to get a positive outcome, and this time around, they will be trying their luck against the Great Chabab.

"It is true we have not been doing well against teams from North Africa, but over the years we have gathered enough experience and I am confident we will knock [CR Belouizdad] out of the competition."

Is there a way to tighten the shaky Gor Mahia defence?

Every year, K'Ogalo have lost a top defender. David Owino, Musa Mohamed, Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango are the players the Nairobi-based charges have lost, and their backline cannot continue to bounce back from the setbacks.

Onyango, who is commonly referred to as the Berlin Wall, is the most recent player to have left the team, signing for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Andrew Juma was brought in as a replacement, but he scored an own goal away in Rwanda and went on to concede a penalty in Nairobi. He looked shaky, while Philemon Otieno is not back at his best and was overwhelmed by the APR attackers.

Michael Apudo was also not at his best.

"Yes, there is some work to be done defensively because, with a water-tight defense, it is easier to win matches," Sammy Omollo, who is a former defender and came in as a stand-in coach, explained to Goal.

"Gor Mahia played well considering the fact that they have not been involved in competitive matches of late," Omollo added. "Since March, most of the players here have not been involved in any game and I am really happy with the way they played.

"I was encouraged with the response after conceding late in the game," he added. "If it were any other team, maybe they could have given up, but K'Ogalo fought to the end and we were rewarded."

The tactician has also pointed out the impact made by the substitutes, including a defender who was introduced especially when the team was leading 1-0 against the Army.

"They knew what we wanted and they played a very big role in helping the team advance," he continued. "Sydney, Kipkirui scored very important goals for us and they came in as substitutes. Geoffrey Ochieng also came in and defended well.

"In general, I am happy with the overall performance, now we can prepare for the next round with a target of making it to the group stages of the competition."

Will financial problems come back to haunt the team again?

Prior to the 2-1 loss to APR in the first leg, Gor had not trained for about three days protesting for their unsettled dues.

This happened despite the club securing Betsafe as their sponsors. FKF went on to give the team Ksh 3 million to prepare for the second leg. After the match, the club's treasurer, Dolfina Odhiambo went on to ask the fans to help the team financially.

"We need all your support," Odhiambo wrote on her social media pages, "K’Ogalo lovers, we worked so hard to have KBC air Gor Mahia vs APR match, I hope you did not just watch for free but sent at least a VIP ticket amount on the club pay bill [number] for tickets and membership 350100.

"[VIP is normally Ksh500 while VVIP is Ksh1000], may we kindly motivate the boys, the money will go a long way to clear their salary arrears bearing in mind we can't sell tickets and have attendance in the matches yet."

Article continues below

Muguna could not comment on the issue: "I leave it for the officials to find a lasting solution," he concluded. "I will not comment about it."

Without monetary motivation, it is obvious players will not give their best.

Gor Mahia have a task to prove they have come of age by eliminating Belouizdad and become the first Kenyan outfit to play in the group stage of the Caf Champions League.