Caf Champions League: Injuries cost Zesco United three dependable players

The three players have been ruled out of the Saturday Caf inter-club clash due to their respective injuries

Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina has revealed why he will miss the dependable trio in the Caf tie against Green Mamba.

Lwandamina will have to face the Eswatini side without midfielders Anthony Akumu and Enock Sabamukumana, and also forward Winston Kalengo. The Zambian giants will travel south for the first leg clash in the preliminary round of the competition on August 10.

“We have three casualties, [Winston] Kalengo, who is recovering steadily while Anthony [Akumu] and Enock [Sabamukumana] who tried but they still think the pain is there so they have been referred back to the hospital for further investigations. Those are the casualties in the team. The rest are there,” Lwandamina told Lusakatimes.com

The tactician is not worried over the level of fitness of Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri and Clement Mwape who participated in the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier for Zambia against Botswana.

Article continues below

“For those, we can’t worry too much just because they have never rested. But the aftermath will not be felt now but in the future. They even did so well in training," he added.

Lwandamina is also confident of the Champions League debutants in his provisional squad. Saviour Nkonkola, Umaru Kasumba, midfielder Thabani Kamusoko and Japanese international Kosuke Nakamachi could be handed maiden Champions League appearances against the Eswatini side.

“On the field of training they [debutants] are doing fine, all the newcomers are blending in so nicely. Yes, we haven’t played a friendly but we will pick it up from there,” Lwandamina concluded.