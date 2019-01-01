Caf Champions League: Injured Dennis Oliech to miss Gor Mahia v Aigle Noir tie

The forward will miss the away match due to an unspecified injury

Striker Dennis Oliech is set to miss 's Caf preliminary clash against Aigle Noir of Burundi.

According to the club, the experienced forward will miss the away match in Bujumbura on Sunday due to unspecified injury setback. Fullback Philemon Otieno, as well as new signing Curtis Wekesa, will also not travel with the team as they are also injured.

Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpei, Maurice Ojwang, and Ghanian international Francis Afriyie will not be part of the travelling contingent because of late registration.

Deep-lying midfielder Ernest Wendo misses out because of suspension. New coach Steven Polack will lead members of the technical bench with new captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango all ready to depart to Burundi on Tuesday evening.



Travelling squad: Fredrick Odhiambo, Robert Mapigano, Geoffrey Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Kenneth Miguna, Tobias Otieno, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kiprui, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Boniface Omondi.

List of the technical bench:

Steven Pollack – head coach, Patrick Okumu – assistant head coach, Willys Oganyo – goalkeeper coach, Patrick Otieno – team doctor, Jolawi Obondo - team manager.