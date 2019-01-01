Caf Champions League: I know Zesco United very well – Yanga SC coach Zahera

The Congolese coach vows to write history with the Tanzanian giants by reaching the group stage of the Caf competition

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has vowed to steer the team to the group stage of the Caf this season.

The Tanzanian side romped into the second round of the competition after knocking out Township Rollers of Botswana on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline and will face Zesco United of Zambia.

The first battle against the Zambian side will be staged at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on September 13 with the return leg slated for Lusaka between Seprember 27 and 29.

“I know Zesco United very well and reaching the group stage is our target,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

“I have watched [Zesco United] playing against many times and I know their ability but we do not have to make many calculations since our programme is to land in the group stage.”

Zahera also confirmed they have cancelled their planned friendly against Mbao FC as they prepare to face Zesco United. They will instead, take on Pamba FC in Mwanza on Saturday.

“Mbao FC was one of the teams lined up to play against us while camping in Mwanza but as you know, they cannot take it as a friendly and as such their mentality could be to defeat Yanga and in such a scenario, my players can pick up injuries.”

Yanga rivals Simba SC reached the group stage of the same competition last season but this year they were knocked out in the first round after losing to UD Songo of Mozambique on the away goals rule after a 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga SC lost their Tanzanian Mainland Premier League opener 1-0 against Ruvu Shooting last weekend.