Caf Champions League: I don’t care if we beat African Stars FC 6-3 – KCCA FC's Mutebi

The Ugandan champions promise to score as many goals as possible to help them advance to the next round

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has vowed to deploy an attacking game when they take on African Stars FC in the return leg of the Caf on Friday.

The Ugandan champions lost the first leg played in Windhoek, Namibia 3-2 and will need to register a straight win to be assured of progressing to the next round.

“We will attack and attack and attack to score goals and I don’t care even if the game ends 6-3, for as long as we come out the winners,” Mutebi told reporters after the team’s training session on Wednesday.

“The bottom line is we must win the match because our main target is to reach the group stage once again and we don’t have any option but to score goals, so they [African Stars] should be prepared for an all-out attacking game.”

Mutebi has also blamed his defenders for the first leg defeat where they conceded three goals.

“We conceded silly goals because we were careless at the back. Those were schoolboy blunders which my team should have avoided,” Mutebi continued.

“African Stars played well and they were at home, so I believe we shall be better when they come to Kampala. It was a good game since we were both attacking, and it was good for the fans to watch.

“We know they [African Stars] are going to come and play in the second leg. But ours is well cut out. If we can put away the chances we get, then we can proceed to the next round.”

However, KCCA will play the match without their key striker Patrick Kaddu, who signed for Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive Berkane on Wednesday.

Kaddu scored the second goal against African Stars in Namibia.