Caf Champions League: I am safe and fit – Simba SC’s Onyango

The former K’Ogalo defender assures fans he is fine after the collision he faced against the Red Devils on Tuesday

Kenya international Joash Onyango has come out to assure fans he is safe after being on the receiving end of a collision during their Caf Champions League fixture against Al Merrikh on Tuesday.

The former Gor Mahia defender reportedly suffered a concussion during their Group A match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and was stretchered off in the 43rd minute to be replaced by Erasto Nyoni.

Onyango has now clarified his situation after the incident, which left many in shock, by stating he is fit and preparing to travel to Kenya to join the national team Harambee Stars for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Kenya are scheduled to take on Egypt and Togo in their two remaining matches in the qualifiers and Onyango is part of the squad named by coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

“I am safe and I am fit and I look forward to heading to Kenya for the national team,” Onyango said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

Onyango has been one of the key players for Simba in the defence with his partnership with Ivorian Pascal Wawa seeing the Msimbazi giants yet to concede a goal in the group stage of the Caf competition.

On Tuesday, Simba roared with a 3-0 win against the Sudanese outfit to put one foot in the quarter-finals.

Luis Miquissone, Chris Mugalu, and Mohamed Hassan struck once each to ensure Wekundu wa Msimbazi picked a vital win which kept them at the top of the group with 10 points.

The hosts came into the match as clear favourites owing to their quality and recent run in the competition. They had collected seven points from the initial three matches, as compared to their opponents who had managed one.

Simba needed just 18 minutes to open the scoring when poor defending allowed the ball to reach Clatous Chama, who picked out the unmarked Miquissone and the Mozambican had no problem finding the back of the net to score his second of the tournament.

In the 22nd minute, it seemed the Sudanese heavyweights would pull level when Jamaican Darren Mattocks managed to get past his marker, but Harambee Star Joash Onyango pulled a last-ditch tackle to save his team.

However, it was Simba who doubled their lead in the 39th minute when captain Hussein was let loose on the left-wing and Morrison picked him out. The left-back kept his cool before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid.

After the half-time break, the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions needed just five minutes to score the third goal, Miquissone crossed the ball to Mugalu who chested it down before hitting home and scoring his second goal in this season’s edition.