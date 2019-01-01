Caf Champions League: How Yanga SC's preparing for Zesco United

Club chairman Gumbo admits the players are aware of the importance the match carries and are ready to fight for a better result in Zambia

Yanga SC will fight for a better result against Zesco United in the Caf regardless of the fact they are playing away, club competition committee chairman Rodgers Gumbo has declared.

Yanga are already in Zambia preparing for the second leg of the final round of qualification tie. They face the difficult task of overturning a 1-1 draw registered on September 14 in Dar es Salaam.

Gumbo added his club have no other option but to fight for a win or a high scoring draw in order to advance in the continent's premier club competition.

Should the Citizens fail to progress, they will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup and will start at the play-offs phase.

“The players are motivated and know the stakes this match carries,” Gumbo told Mwanaspoti.

“We either qualify for the group stage or drop to the other competition, all in all, we know our targets and there is no doubt about that at all. We believe we will get exactly what we want from this match.”

The official further explained why the club did not camp for more days in Lusaka before travelling to the Copperbelt Province.

“Yes, we had planned to camp for some days in Lusaka but when the team arrived there are requests the coach and his technical team made which the club's management obliged,” Gumbo continued.

“Lusaka is cold but not as cold as Ndola and we made the decision to eventually leave for Ndola earlier based on the report of our officials who landed there before the team.

“This will enable players to acclimatise before the decisive match.

Article continues below

“We will travel for around five hours to Ndola and I am happy we will not have to worry much about road safety.”

Yanga will be buoyed up by their initial performance against Botswana's giants Township Rollers where they beat them in Gaborone to advance to this round of the competition after a 1-0 win. They had drawn 1-1 in the initial tie.



