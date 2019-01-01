Caf Champions League: Hard-pressed Mwinyi assures Yanga SC of victory away to Zesco United

The coach is said to have promised a win over the Zambian side after the club summoned him on an impromptu meeting on Sunday

Yanga SC officials and the technical bench held an emergency meeting on September 22 in order to seek answers to pressing issues before their match against Zesco United.

According to Mwanaspoti, the club officials summoned head coach Zahera Mwinyi at Gymkhana club in Dar es Salaam in order to explain, among other things, the poor show against Zesco United where they drew 1-1 in the first leg on September 14 in the Caf .

“We met with the coach given the importance of the upcoming match against Zesco as we needed to know the strength of our squad going into this encounter,” an unnamed official spoke to Mwanaspoti.

“We had serious questions to ask the coach [Mwinyi] on behalf of the club's stakeholders and gladly he has answered them comprehensively.”

According to the official, Mwinyi was hard-pressed to explain why striker Juma Balinya did not face Zesco United in the first leg. Balinya scored the club's all-important goal against Township Rollers in the preliminary round in Botswana.

The Tanzanian side won 1-0 to book the Zesco date in the last round of qualifications.

“Not [that] we are less convinced with how our team is constituted but we have heard complaints from various quarters including the fans. The officials have also observed some issues we feel they need urgent intervention,” the official added.

“The lack of enough goals and also the current form of some of our players were concerns we raised and we hope they will be addressed.”

The club administrator added the coach assured them of a win in Ndola during the second leg clash on September 27.

Article continues below

“The good thing we have seen is Mwinyi has complete faith in his players and he has also told us he is going to win the match in Zambia,” he concluded.

“We are happy about it and we are waiting to see what will happen as we hope what we did in Botswana will be replicated against Zesco United.”

Yanga will conduct a five-day training session in Zambia before the match in Ndola.