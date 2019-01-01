Caf Champions League: Green Mamba not giving up against Zesco United

Coach Caleb Ngwenya remains confident despite going down 2-0 in the first leg of the continental competition

Green Mamba FC head coach Caleb Ngwenya believes they can upset Zesco United in the return leg of the Caf at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.

They were defeated by Zesco United in the first leg on their own turf with goals from Umaru Kasumba and John Chingandu handing the Zambian giants an advantage before the second leg showdown.

Ngwenya, however, remains upbeat and is looking forward to a better display against Team ya Ziko.

“At least we have studied them [Zesco United] since playing each other last time out and we are capable of breaking and beating them,” Ngwenya is quoted by Zesco United's Facebook page.

“Football fans should attend this match and see what we are capable of doing away from home."

Meanwhile, Zesco United assistant coach Alpha Lupiya has confirmed only one injury concern ahead of the decisive encounter.

The Ndola side faced the Eswatini side without midfielders Anthony Akumu and Enock Sabamukumana, and also forward Winston Kalengo in the first leg.

“We are ready to face them [Green Mamba] on Saturday as we have only one player ruled out of the match. Only Solomon Sakala will miss the match as he is still nursing an injury," Lupiya revealed on Zesco United's Facebook post.

"We will need our fans to turn out in large numbers. We are taking the game very seriously; we will not be complacent thinking we are already there but will play to win."

Zesco will be on the pitch after losing the Samuel Ndhlovu Charity to Faz Super Division rivals Zanaco last Saturday.