Caf Champions League: Government finally bails out broke Gor Mahia

The Kenyan champions have received a boost from the government and will now travel to Algeria on Friday night

will finally travel to for their Caf match against USM Alger set for Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were due to depart to the North African country on Thursday night ahead of the first leg match, but on Friday morning, the team was still stranded in .

The team had already threatened to skip the match since their efforts to seek help from the government to facilitate their trip hit a snag on Monday.

However, a top club official has confirmed to Goal the intervention of Patron Raila Odinga has secured them return air tickets for Algeria.

“We have finally received return air tickets from the government after our Patron Raila Odinga intervened,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“The team will now take off to Algeria on Friday [8pm] ahead of the match against USM Alger set for Sunday.”

K’Ogalo have faced a turbulent week after their much-publicised fundraiser to help the team raise money for the trip flopped, with some of the chief guests skipping the event altogether.

On Thursday, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier admitted the journey to North Africa was now hanging by a thread, and his team might be forced to pull out.

"As it stands, things are thick for us, we need about five million but what we have is less than 500,000 shillings," Rachier said.

"What we got from our unsuccessful fundraiser was pledges and post-dated cheques. The team was supposed to leave for Algeria on Thursday night, however, with the current situation, it is impossible.

"We will have to push the departure date forward as we look for money to make the trip successful.”

Gor Mahia squad; Boniface Oluoch, David Mapigano, Wellington Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Nicholas Kipkurui, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Joash Onyango, Dickson Ambundo, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang, and Geoffrey Ochieng.

Technical Bench: Steven Polack (coach), Patrick Odhiambo, Jolawi Obondo, Willis Ochieng, Fredrick Otieno, and George Omondi.