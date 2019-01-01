Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia's Samuel Onyango to miss USM Alger match

The K’Ogalo coach confirms they will miss the services of two players as they strive to overturn the first leg defeat on Sunday

have suffered another blow as they prepare to face USM Alger in a Caf match on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions are facing a tall order of overturning a 4-1 defeat suffered from the first leg when they face the Algerian side and they will have to achieve victory without two players.

K ‘Ogalo coach Steven Polack has confirmed they will miss the services of winger Samuel Onyango and injured Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

“We only have 15 players in camp because Samuel [Onyango] is sick and will not be able to play,” the Briton coach told reporters at Kasarani on Saturday.

“Ivorian [Yikpe] will also not play because he is out injured. It is a blow of course but we have nothing we can do now with the game set for tomorrow [Sunday]. I will use the players I already have in camp.”

Asked on Gor Mahia’s chances of beating USM Alger, Polack said: “You must always believe in whatever you are doing, if you don’t believe then you don’t need to play again.

“We are ready to try and get the result which we need, I still believe it is very possible to beat [USM Alger], we have won here before, even with a huge margin and I am sure we can do it again on Sunday.”

“We have enjoyed a good week, a very hard week and I am confident we will get it right. I don’t go into mistakes in training because my players are good professionals and the only problem is how we are going to react to the mistakes we committed away and I hope on Sunday they won’t be too many.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it to the group stages for the first time in their history.