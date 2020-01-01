Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia's Omollo banking on away goal to eliminate APR

After losing the first leg away 2-1, K'Ogalo need at least a 1-0 win to make it to the next round

stand-in coach Sammy Omollo is hopeful the goal scored away against APR will be key for their chances of making it to the next phase of the Caf .

Niyonzima Seif's strike and an own goal by Andrew Juma gave the hosts the victory while the goal for the Green Army was scored by Kenneth Muguna. The Posta coach is optimistic the Muguna strike can take the Kenyan giants to the second round of the annual competition.

"We are all motivated with the result and an away goal we scored in Kigali last weekend. And with what I have seen in the team so far, I believe we can qualify to the next round," Omollo said ahead of Saturday's game.

The 51-year-old will also have Benson Omalla back, who was on duty for 's Rising Stars, and the tactician has pointed out what the youngster is expected to bring in the team.

"We know how important that match is to us and the good thing is that Benson Omala is back in the team," Omollo continued.

"We all know what the youngster can bring to the team; energy and lethality. He will be key for us tomorrow.

"But we need to have a top-class defending and make good use of our chances. When we played in Kigali, we looked dangerous and created several chances and I believe tomorrow will not be different.

"If we do the right things tomorrow we will win the match."

APR landed in Nairobi on Thursday ahead of the decisive match on Saturday.

The Rwandan side has arrived with a contingent of 24 players who will face K’Ogalo at Nyayo Stadium behind closed doors.

APR Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rwabugiri Umar, Ahishakiye Heritier,

Defenders: Mutsinzi Ange, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimiwe, Omborenga Fitina, Rwabuhihi Aime, Niyomugabo Claude, Ndayishimiye Dieudonne, Buregeya Prince.

Midfielders: Oliver Niyonzima, Mushimiyimana Mohamed, Ruboneka Jean, Itangishaka Blaise, Bukuru Christophe, Nsanzimfura Keddy.

Strikers: Danny Usengimana, Byiringiro Lague, Jacques Tuyisenge, Manishimiwe Djabel, Yves Mugunga, Bizimana Yannick.