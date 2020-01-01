Caf Champions League: 'Gor Mahia's 2-1 loss to APR not bad' - Omollo

K'Ogalo need to win the second leg 1-0 to make it to the next stage of Africa's elite club competition

stand-in coach Sammy Omollo, who is commonly referred to as Pamzo, says his charges played well despite a 2-1 defeat to APR Rwanda in the first round of the Caf .

Niyonzima Seif and an own goal by Andrew Juma gave the hosts victory while the only goal for the Green Army was scored by Charles Momanyi.

The former defender points out the goal scored puts his team in prime position to make it to the next round of the competition.

More teams

"Despite the loss, the boys played well in that game, and they stuck to our game plan," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"A 2-1 [loss] is not a bad result for us; the important thing is that we scored the important away goal. The one goal we scored will be very crucial for us in the return leg because now we just need one goal, or even two if possible, to advance."

Earlier on, captain Kenneth Muguna revealed his charges have learned their lesson after falling to the Rwandan champions.

"The match in Kigali is now a past chapter," Muguna said after the team landed from Rwanda.

"We have to focus ahead on the return leg and stop talking about a match that’s already played. We recognise our mistakes and we know what to do in the return leg."

Philemon Otieno, who was making it back to competitive football after a lengthened stint in the sidelines continued.

"The team spirit is high and the away goal will motivate us," the Harambee Stars defender said.

"We expect to give our very best in the return leg at home. We know if we win that match, it will give us a good platform to start off the season on a high."

The record Kenyan champions have been participants in Africa’s club premier tournament in the last four seasons but they have not managed to reach the exclusive group stages.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia have been in the competition in the last four seasons but have always found it hard to advance further and their last attempt, in 2019, was ended by ’s USM Alger.

The Algerian outfit picked up two victories against K’Ogalo and the two defeats came at a time Gor Mahia were strained financially as they operated without a sponsor.

It is the same case with APR - they have dominated their game in Rwanda but it has not been the same case at continental level. They have never made it to the group stage of the Champions League either.