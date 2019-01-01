Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia will prove doubters wrong against USM Alger

The administrator is hopeful the KPL champions have what it takes to eliminate the Algerian side from Africa's elite club competition

team manager Jolawi Abondo is confident the team will overturn their 4-1 loss suffered against USM Alger in the first leg of the Caf .

Mohamed Meftah and Zakaria Benchaa scored a brace each to help the North African side claim a huge win at home, with Kenneth Muguna scoring the consolation goal for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions. Jolawi believes K'Ogalo have a big chance of making it to the next round when they play at home in the second leg.

"It was unfortunate we lost away, but we are not out of the competition because we have another leg coming up," Jolawi told Goal on Thursday.

"We know what to do in the second leg, and we shall do it to advance. At home, we have an advantage, we have done it before and will do it again to prove our doubters wrong."

Last season, Gor Mahia defeated 's at home 4-2 in the Caf Confederation Cup. They had also defeated Yanga SC of 4-0 in the same competition.

In this season's Caf CL preliminary round, the Steven Polack led side hammered visiting Aigle Noir 5-1 to advance to the final round where they are now trailing the Algerian side 4-1.

K'Ogalo need a 3-0 scoreline to make it to the group stages.