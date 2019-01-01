Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia are seeking USM Alger revenge – Ochieng

The K’Ogalo defender assures fans the team is ready to end their poor away record in North Africa and return with a win

defender Wellington Ochieng is confident the side will get a positive result when they face USM Alger in the first leg of the Caf on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions are due to depart for on Thursday ahead of the first leg contest and the defender insists they have a good squad to get past the home side.

“We are in good shape and have enjoyed a good start to the season,” Ochieng told Goal.

“Our performance this season looks good in all aspects and we want to make amends and beat [USM Alger] at their backyard.

"I know the fans may not believe we can get the win but I insist, yes we can.”

K’Ogalo’s trips to North Africa, which are always set with long connection flights and a last-minute rush for air tickets, have usually affected the team's readiness.

Last season, Gor Mahia controversially fell 1-0 to NA Hussein Dey of Algeria in a Caf Confederation Cup group stage match. They also suffered a blistering 5-1 loss to beaten finalists RS Berkane of .

The club was also on the receiving end of ’s wrath as they went down 4-0 in .

The Kenyan champions also watched their quest to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2018 Confederation Cup ended at the hands of USM Alger, who reaped a 2-1 win at home to qualify alongside Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

Ochieng is, however, confident they will break the away jinx and get a good result ahead of the return set for a fornight in Nairobi.

“We know we have struggled while playing away in the North, it is never easy to face teams from the region but we are now well prepared to make our fans back home happy,” Ochieng continued.

“We want to get a convincing result ahead of the return leg and we will strive to beat them. Like I said before, it is not difficult, we are more than ready.”

Last season, K’Ogalo failed to make it past the second round after losing to of on the away goals rule after the two-legged fixture ended 3-3 on aggregate.