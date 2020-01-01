Caf Champions League: 'Gor Mahia will get good result vs CR Belouizdad' - Odhiambo

The game will be played on Saturday at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium from 10.45 hours EAT

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo is confident with a proper game plan his charges will get a positive outcome against CR Belouizdad.

The East African outfit will be away to in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf . K'Ogalo have been facing internal wrangles but the former coach is confident of a good outing.

"l know it is going to be a tough match [against Belouizdad]," Odhiambo said ahead of the Saturday, December 26 game.

More teams

"It is going to be a very tactical game but with a good game plan, we will get positive results."

🟢 | IN COACH'S VIEW



🗣 | "l know it's going to be a tough match (against Belouizdad)... it's going to be a very tactical game but with good game plan, we will get positive results."



- Assistant Coach Patrick Odhiambo#Sirkal #Betsafe #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/wkEaKCR9cW — ⚽️GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) December 24, 2020

His sentiments have been echoed by defender Joachim Oluoch. He has conceded the North Africa side are a good team but stated K'Ogalo are ready for the game.

"We have been training, and we are hopeful we will come back from Algeria with good results," the experienced defender stated.

"They, [Belouizdad, are a good side, but we are ready for them."

🟢 | GOING FOR THE BEST



🗣 | "We have been training and we are hopeful we will come back from Algeria with good results. They (Belouizdad) are a good side but we are ready for them."



- Defender Joachim Oluoch. #Sirkal #Betsafe #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/zUqnfSgGVa — ⚽️GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) December 24, 2020

Gor Mahia have confirmed they have secured a flight to Algeria to honour their Caf Champions League match against CR Belouizdad on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions were due to travel to Algeria on Sunday for the first leg meeting on Wednesday, but they requested the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to push the game back as they cited a lack of proper preparation owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Caf had refused to push the game on the first request, the African body later changed its mind and postponed the game to December 26, and also offered Gor Mahia optional flights they can use to reach the country.

Gor Mahia have now confirmed they have secured a Airways flight to Algeria on Thursday, December 25, and they will arrive in the North African country a day before the match that will be played at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium.

Article continues below

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.