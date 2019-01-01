Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia used their experience to beat Aigle Noir - Bipfubusa

The Burundian coach admits his side failed to match the experience of their Kenyan opponents in the second leg match in Nairobi

Aigle Noir head coach Joslin Bipfubusa has revealed why his team lost to at the Caf preliminary stage on August 25.

Bipfubusa says Gor Mahia were able to put five goals past his side purely because of inexperience. Aigle Noir had managed to hold the Kenyan champions in Bujumbura to a goalless draw but could not stop K'Ogalo in the return leg.

“Gor Mahia managed a win over us [Aigle Noir] because of experience and if you can have a close look at my squad, most players are under the age of 20 years and the oldest one is 25 years,” Bipfubusa told Goal.

The tactician further pointed out the exit of the majority of his players in the current transfer window as another major blow which cost them the opportunity to mount a meaningful campaign on the continental front.

“We also have key players who, despite registration with Caf, were not in a position to face Gor Mahia,” Bipfusuba continued.

“Aigle Noir have also lost a huge number of players who were key last season when the team won the league title.

“I can confirm 90% of the players we depended on last season have left the club. This is a new team completely as six or seven players who played against Gor Mahia were not first team members for the club last season.

“Some were not even making into our 18-man squad each matchday but they played here [at Kasarani] and this is even more surprising I have had to field them in a Champions League match.”

Bipfubusa also defended his players for the mistakes they committed especially in the return leg in Nairobi but he hopes to have a better campaign in the 2020/21 season.

“Gor Mahia are an experienced club and the players know of what is needed of them once on the pitch, unlike my young boys who fumbled with the ball in most occasions," Bipfubusa added.

“The goals we conceded against Gor Mahia came because of very minor mistakes and I believe we will win the league again and return to Caf Champions League with a more experienced side.”

Gor Mahia's 5-1 means they will face Algerian side USM Alger in the second round of qualifications in September.