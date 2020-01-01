Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia turn to fans for financial help after APR win

The Kenyan champions have pleaded with their fans to use the paybill number and help raise funds to pay salaries to players

have reached out to their fans for financial help to help pay players’ salaries after the team beat APR to qualify to the next phase of the Caf .

The Kenyan champions managed a 4-3 aggregate win against the Rwandan side after winning the return leg played at Nyayo Stadium 3-1, to overturn the 2-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali a week ago.

While the Green Army were not allowed to watch the match owing to Covid-19 restrictions set by the Ministry of Health, club treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo feels the money they could have used to buy match tickets can now be sent to the club’s paybill number to help clear salary arrears for the playing unit.

More teams

“We need all your support,” Odhiambo wrote on her social media pages. “K’Ogalo lovers, we worked so hard to have KBC air Gor Mahia vs APR match, I hope you did not just watch for free but sent at least a VIP ticket amount on the club paybill for tickets and membership 350100.

“[VIP is normally Ksh500 while VVIP is Ksh1000), may we kindly motivate the boys, the money will go a long way to clear their salary arrears bearing in mind we can't sell tickets and have attendance in the matches yet.”

The request by the treasurer has, however, not been received well, with some fans claiming the officials are using the team’s win against APR to siphon off money from them.

Oscar Ajwala asked: “Betsafe [Gor Mahia sponsors], gave you money, again when asking for money state the estimated budget. We equally have got Caf money Ksh3million. What do you want to do with all those monies?

Jared Migunde wrote: “FKF gave you Ksh3m for the match, how much have you spent and what is the balance?

While Nduguya Chiloba said: “Don’t take advantage of the win to tell fans to send money.”

Before their first leg in Kigali, Gor Mahia were forced to delay their travel as they postponed it from Wednesday to Friday owing to a lack of air tickets.

Article continues below

It also took the intervention of the Football Federation (FKF) to kit the team will tracksuits of the Kenya national team, as club officials had already asked the players to travel in jeans since they could not afford to buy some for the club.

Gor Mahia will now meet either Al-Nasr of Libya or Algerian champions CR Belouizdad in the first round of the competition.

Al-Nasr suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg and will now be keen to overturn the result when they face off in the return leg set for Libya on Sunday.