Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia trip to face USM Alger now in limbo

The Ministry of Sports declines to grant K’Ogalo their request for return air tickets ahead of the trip to play in Algeria on Sunday

have been left in shock after the Ministry of Sports confirmed they don’t have money to cater for their tickets to .

The Kenyan champions are due to leave for the North African nation on Thursday ahead of the first leg of their Caf qualifier against USM Alger set for Sunday.

However, despite the club writing to the Ministry of Sports seeking for help to make the trip, the latter have declined to grant their request for provision of return air tickets.

Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia told Nation Sport on Monday the government has no money, adding Gor Mahia should have followed the due laid process according to The Sports Act so as to get funding from the sports fund just like other teams, instead of requesting for money from the Ministry directly.

“The Ministry has no money and Gor Mahia management should have written to us through the federation to get money from the sports fund instead of the ministry itself,” Kaberia is quoted by Nation Sports.

“The ministry has no money and their request has fallen through as at now. We have tried looking for ways to help them but it has not been successful.

“We shall have a meeting on Tuesday to find a way out but as you know, the Ministry does not budget for funds to cater for such travels.”

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda revealed to Goal they will now rely on the fundraising exercise set for Tuesday at Charter Hall in Nairobi to raise funds for the trip.

“We don’t know what the turn out would be like but we are asking all Kenyans who love Gor Mahia to come out in large numbers and bail us out,” Aduda told Goal.

“As you know we don’t have a sponsor since SportPesa pulled out. We are working on ways to secure another sponsor but for now, we are depending on the pay bill which we set up and the fundraiser to see how we can raise the money needed for the trip to Algeria.”

Gor Mahia are tentatively set to depart for Algeria on Thursday before the return leg slated for a fortnight in Nairobi.