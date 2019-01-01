Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to miss Francis Afriyie against USM Alger

K’Ogalo have suffered a blow with the Ivorian striker set to miss the return leg against the Algerian side on Sunday

will miss the services of Ivorian striker Francis Afriyie when they take on USM Alger in the return leg of the Caf on Sunday.

Afriyie was in top form for K’Ogalo as they beat 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday, grabbing the opener before setting up Lawrence Juma for the winner.

However, K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the new signing will not be involved against the Algerian side because of late registration.

“[Afriyie] will not play against USM Alger, we received the [ITC] late from his former club [SC Gagnoa] and by the time we tried to register him, Caf had already closed the window,” Aduda told Goal.

“We can only have the player available to play in the group stages if we qualify or use him at the play-offs of the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Aduda also confirmed Clifton Miheso, who was signed from National Super League side (NSL) Police will also not play any part due to the same problem (late registration).

“It is the same case with [Miheso], he will also not play and will only be available for the next round,” Aduda continued.

“We don’t have any suspensions, the team remains the same as from the first leg and we hope the fans will come out in large and rally behind them.

“We are playing at home and I know we can easily overturn the 4-1 defeat suffered in . We have a good squad and with a good display, we have a better chance to beat them, my only appeal is for the fans to come out in numbers and push the boys on Sunday.”

Goal also understands striker Nicholas Kipkirui is struggling with a knee injury which kept him out of the KCB match and could miss the return leg.

The aggregate winner will proceed to the competition’s group stages while the loser will have a lifeline and drop to the Caf Confederation Cup’s play-off round.