Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to face Aigle Noir of Burundi in round one

The Kenyans will play the first leg away before hosting the Burundian champions Aigle Noir in the second leg that will be played two weeks later

Kenyan Premier League ( ) defending champions have been paired with Burundian side Aigle Noir CS in the Caf for the preliminary round.

The Burundi champions will host K'Ogalo in their home stadium Urukundo at Ngozi in the first leg that will be played between August 9th-11th, with the return leg set to be played in after two weeks.

The aggregate winner will face the winner between SONIDEP of and USMA of in the final round that will determine the team that progresses to the group stages of the competition.

Last season, Gor Mahia were eliminated by of Nigeria after going past NYASA Big Bullets of Malawi in the first round.

After dropping to the Caf Confederations Cup, the Hassan Oktay-led side managed to go all the way to the quarter-finals where they fell to RS Berkane of .