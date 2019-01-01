Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to face Aigle Noir of Burundi in round one
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) defending champions Gor Mahia have been paired with Burundian side Aigle Noir CS in the Caf Champions League for the preliminary round.
The Burundi champions will host K'Ogalo in their home stadium Urukundo at Ngozi in the first leg that will be played between August 9th-11th, with the return leg set to be played in Kenya after two weeks.
The aggregate winner will face the winner between SONIDEP of Nigeria and USMA of Algeria in the final round that will determine the team that progresses to the group stages of the competition.
Last season, Gor Mahia were eliminated by Lobi Stars of Nigeria after going past NYASA Big Bullets of Malawi in the first round.
After dropping to the Caf Confederations Cup, the Hassan Oktay-led side managed to go all the way to the quarter-finals where they fell to RS Berkane of Morocco.