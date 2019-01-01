Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to drop SportPesa branding for USM Alger clash

The Kenyan champions confirm they will not use jerseys branded with the betting firm’s logo against the Algerian side

have officially confirmed they will not wear SportPesa branded jerseys for their Caf and Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

The move comes just a day after the betting firm, who were the club’s official shirt sponsors, closed shop in after the taxes slapped on the industry made the business no longer viable.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed the decision to Goal.

“We will not use the shirts with SportPesa logo and you know the reason why,” Aduda told Goal on Sunday.

“[SportPesa] are done with us after closing shop in Kenya and we cannot continue to advertise them for free. We will not use the branded jerseys even in KPL matches.

“We must move on quickly and get another shirt sponsor.”

Gor Mahia and AFC were among the teams sponsored by the betting firm. Also affected is the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) who were sponsored by SportPesa.

Gor Mahia are scheduled to take on USM Alger in a Caf Champions League match set for Sunday at Kasarani Stadium. K’Ogalo lost the first leg 4-1 and will need a 3-0 win to advance to the group stage.

Aduda believes Gor Mahia will easily beat the Algerian side and advance.

“The morale in camp is very high, we will beat them [USM Alger],” explained Aduda.

Gor Mahia will, however, miss the services of winger Samuel Onyango, who is sick.