Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia thank FKF after receiving Sh3m for APR clash

The Kenyan champions confirmed receipt of cash from the federation as they prepare to take on the Rwandan side in the return leg

have officially confirmed they have received Sh3million from the Football Federation (FKF) which they will use to prepare the team for the Caf assignment on Saturday.

The Kenyans champions are set to host APR of Rwanda in the return leg set for Nyayo Stadium with K’Ogalo seeking to reverse the 2-1 defeat suffered in the first leg staged at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali last weekend.

Olivier Niyonzima had given the hosts an early lead in the ninth minute before Kenneth Muguna cancelled it out with an accurately taken free-kick in the 28th minute, only for defender Andrew Juma to score in his own net.

More teams

On Tuesday, Goal exclusively reported the federation had once again come to the rescue of Gor Mahia, as they offered to support them with Sh3million to prepare for the match against the army side.

“Gor Mahia appealed for help from FKF and we have agreed to assist them with Sh3million to aid their preparations for Caf Champions League match against APR on Saturday,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

Gor Mahia have now confirmed through their secretary-general Sam Ochola they have indeed received the cash boost from the federation and thanked them for stepping in to help the club when they were in dire need of help.

“We appealed for help from FKF and I want to confirm we have received Sh3m to help us prepare for the match against APR,” Ochola told Goal on Wednesday. “We will use the money to clear players’ debts and to prepare adequately for the return leg which we have to win.

Article continues below

“I want to thank FKF through president Nick [Mwendwa] for listening to our plea and supporting us during these difficult times, and I know the amount will help motivate our players to get a good result against APR on Saturday.

“I hope FKF will continue to help us until we get out of our troubles, and also as we strive to go far in the Caf competition.”

Despite losing the first leg 2-1, Gor Mahia will advance to the next stage if they manage to secure a 1-0 win at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, or any win by a two-goal margin. A 2-1 win will see the game go to extra time and penalties.