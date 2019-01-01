Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia should play their cards close to their chests against USM Alger - Okoth

The striker believes K'Ogalo can only manage to pick up a point against the Algerian side if they approach the tie with a balanced mindset

should approach their Caf match against USM Alger with a lot of caution, former striker Ronald Okoth has warned.

Okoth says the Kenyan giants can only succeed in if they create a balance between defending and attacking.

“Gor Mahia should play with their cards close to their chests because whenever one plays in North Africa it is always a tricky game and so Gor Mahia should not open the play much and should not approach the match with a defensive mind,” Okoth told Goal.

“They should balance the play between the two approaches and see if they can get a positive result.

“A win or a draw should be a very welcome result for Gor Mahia from Algeria because I think they will be safe with such a result.”

Gor Mahia had a rather successful campaign last season where they reached the Confederation Cup quarter-finals but they have lost key players since then.

Harun Shakava, Jacques Tuyisenge, Francis Kahata and George Odhiambo all left the club.

“I do not think the loss of those players will affect Gor Mahia because in the last few matches they have managed to score a number of goals and this shows whoever is stepping in can capably fill the positions left,” he added.

The striker claims every player in Gor Mahia knows what is expected of them and are thus ready to give a good fight.

“One thing any player donning the Green Army jersey should know is the kind of responsibility he carries on his shoulder. So, if one is given the duty to play, he should justify his inclusion in the team,” added the former striker.

“I am confident the new guys know what they owe the team and the fans at large and fans should also support them because they play key roles."

Gor Mahia have already bagged one trophy so far after beating to the Super Cup before opening the season with a 5-2 victory over . Okoth says K’Ogalo can carry their good display to the continental stage.

“[Gor Mahia] can replicate their good domestic form in the Champions League because I know they have had confidence from their good performances recently,” he concluded.

The match is expected to start at 10:45 pm in Algiers.