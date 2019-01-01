Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia should not be scared of 4-1 scoreline - Onyango

The former goalkeeper believes the KPL heavyweights can easily overturn the margin they suffered in the first leg in the continent's club competition

Overturning a 4-1 scoreline is not a big task for a club of 's stature to reverse, retired goalkeeper Jerry Onyango has stated.

Gor Mahia will welcome 's USM Alger on Sunday for the return match in a Caf final round of qualifications tie after losing the initial match in Algiers.

Onyango, who is in charge of Gor Mahia's youth team, says the scoreline should not worry the players at all.

“In football, anything can happen and big margins can be overturned. They played against and won when nobody actually was expecting [it]. It can also happen come Sunday,” Onyango told Goal on Friday.

“Gor Mahia are a big club and 4-1 is not such a big score for them to reverse here at home.”

The retired custodian said Gor Mahia players can count on assured home support as they chase their dream of reaching the Caf Champions League group stage.

“We have fans who I think will accord the team the required support and the players have had propper training since,” added Onyango.

“What now remains is how they approach the match and I am very optimistic a good day lies ahead for Gor Mahia.”

The tactician further claimed K'Ogalo should not be worried by the exit of key players for last season as they have a proper back-up in the players who remained and those who were signed.

Harun Shakava, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge left the club during the last transfer window after playing pivotal roles for the club.

“The departure of such players, as I have always said, is a blessing in disguise for the other players. It is time they show what they can do for the team especially in a very important match like the one against USM Alger,” he concluded.

“I have seen the relatively new players on the pitch and their performances are really encouraging to say the list. Even those who decided to remain have been phenomenal in the last few matches. They will deliver for sure.”

The main aim for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions is to move beyond the qualification stage of the Champions League.