Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia set to leave for Rwanda to play APR

K'Ogalo will be playing against the Rwandan champions hoping to get a win to be in a better position to advance

are set to leave for Rwanda on Friday at 5 am, to play their hosts APR in the first preliminary round of the Caf , after securing their tickets.

The Kenyan champions were desperate to secure tickets owing to their financial struggles and in-house wrangles. However, the problem has now been solved and the team will now be leaving the country in less than 24 hours.

"The team is set to hit the run-way tomorrow to Kigali, Rwanda for the weekend’s Caf Champions League preliminary match against APR," club Chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed.

"We are just waiting for the players' Covid-19 results which we expect to get today."

K'Ogalo are set to undergo Covid-19 tests on Thursday afternoon, less than three days before they play APR Rwanda in their first preliminary round of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.

The Kenyan champions have had internal wrangles with management, which was affecting the preparations of the team.

"We are in the bus currently headed for Two Rivers where the Covid-19 tests will be conducted," a senior player who did not wish to be mentioned told Goal on Thursday.

"Until now, nobody has communicated to us when we are leaving. It is also psychologically disturbing since preparations start from the mind. The game is on Saturday, and we do not know what is happening.

"It is demoralizing, it is a shame for a big club like Gor Mahia facing these problems."

On Wednesday, the club's Secretary General Samuel Ochola conceded the team had no money when addressing the media on why he signed a letter allowing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to sell their broadcast rights to StarTimes.

"The chairman alleged that FKF has not disclosed the amount of cash in the StarTimes partnership.

"This is the summary; every club gets KSh10 million for league participation, the sponsor also footing bills on branding, pays for referees, and covers production cost.

"Today, the chairman of Gor Mahia, who also doubles up as the chairman of , knows that KPL gives a fraction of this sponsorship.

"Gor Mahia are broke! We want to gather any available monetary support to reduce the gaping operational cost even if there are no kickbacks to individuals; it is for the sake of the club."