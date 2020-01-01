Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia reveal travel itinerary to face CR Belouizdad

The Kenyan champions have now outlined how they will travel via Qatar Airways to honour their first leg match in Algiers

have confirmed they have secured a flight to to honour their Caf match against CR Belouizdad on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions were due to travel to Algeria on Sunday for the first leg meeting on Wednesday, but they requested the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to push the game forward as they cited a lack of proper preparation owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Caf had refused to push the game on the first request, the African body later changed its mind and postponed the game to December 26, and also offered Gor Mahia with optional flights they can use to reach the country.

Gor Mahia have now confirmed they have secured a Airways flight to Algeria on Thursday, December 25, and they will arrive in the North African country a day before the match that will be played at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium.

“We will depart Nairobi at 12.55 am on December 25, and arrive in Doha, at 6.45 am,” Gor Mahia said on their official social media pages. “We will then depart Doha at 8.35 am and arrive in Algiers, Algeria at 3.20 pm [Kenyan time].

“The team will have a rest on December 25, then play on December 26 and depart from Algiers at 5.10 pm [Kenyan time] on December 28 and arrive in Nairobi on December 29.”

On confirming that Caf had indeed postponed the fixture, FKF President Nick Mwendwa pleaded with Gor Mahia to make sure that they honour the fixture because they will face dire consequences if they fail to travel.

“It is true, Caf has written to us confirming the game has been pushed forward," Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.” The flights are available on Wednesday, December 23 and Friday, December 25. Caf have provided Gor Mahia with options regarding the flights that will be convenient for them.

“It is now up to Gor Mahia to organize themselves for another Covid-19 test and ensure they have made travel arrangements. The consequences of missing that game will be dire to the FKF and the club as well.”

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In 2019, Gor Mahia were also drawn to face Algerian side Hussein Dey in the Confederation Cup, and they won the first leg staged in Nairobi 2-0 but lost away 1-0 to claim a 2-1 aggregate win.