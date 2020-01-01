Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia reveal Rachier’s financial help for Rwanda trip

The club was almost stuck in Nairobi before the first-leg encounter but those who came up to help have now been identified

national treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo has revealed the financial support the club chairman Ambrose Rachier gave for the Rwanda trip last weekend.

Gor Mahia were faced with financial challenges just before their first encounter against APR in the Caf . Odhiambo, in a short financial statement obtained by Goal, revealed Rachier gave the club some KSh75,000 to facilitate travel to Kigali.

The statement further revealed the club received KSh2 million from their sponsors Betsafe while well-wishers contributed money to the tune of KSh1 million.

From the three million and 75,000 shillings, Adhiambo stated KSh2 million was used to pay the pending salaries of players before the game. The technical bench was paid with KSh355, 000 while accommodation, meals and Covid-19 tests cost the club KSh538,210.

Training logistics cost the club the least amount of money as Gor Mahia had only to pay KSh45,000. The air tickets were purchased by the Ministry of Sports.

Although the club’s Secretary-General Sam Ochola, who has been at loggerheads with Rachier over the StarTimes deal, had revealed the sought financial aid from the Football Federation (FKF), no such amount has been entered into the post-match financial report.

“We appealed for help from FKF and I want to confirm we have received Sh3m to help us prepare for the match against APR,” Ochola told Goal in an interview. “We will use the money to clear players’ debts and to prepare adequately for the return leg which we have to win.

“I want to thank FKF through president Nick [Mwendwa] for listening to our plea and supporting us during these difficult times, and I know the amount will help motivate our players to get a good result against APR on Saturday.

“I hope FKF will continue to help us until we get out of our troubles, and also as we strive to go far in the Caf competition.”

Samuel Onyango, Sydney Ochieng and Nicholas Kipkirui scored in the return leg to ensure Gor Mahia progressed to the first round with a 4-3 scoreline on aggregate.

K’Ogalo, after beating APR at Nyayo Stadium, have turned to the fans for more financial aid that will help settle the players’ salaries.