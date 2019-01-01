Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia release squad for USM Alger test

K’Ogalo have named a squad of 16 players to travel to Algeria despite uncertainty surrounding their trip to the North Africa

have named the travelling squad for their Caf match against USM Alger on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions, who are still struggling to raise return air tickets for the trip, have named a squad of 16 players and 10 officials ahead of the trip to on Thursday.

Conspicuously missing from the squad are new foreign signings - Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie and Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian – despite being cleared by Caf to take part in the competition.

Another new signing, defender Maurice Ojwang, who joined K’Ogalo from and missed the first round match against Aigle Noir of Burundi, has been drafted into the squad.

On Wednesday, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier maintained their trip to Algeria was still hanging in the balance because they had failed to raise a good amount from the fundraiser held on Tuesday.

“We have not raised sufficient money for hotel accommodation in Algiers,” Rachier told Goal.

“We did not raise good money as most of our guests did not turn up for the reasons we are unable to explain but those who attended managed to raise a paltry amount which is not sufficient at all.”

Some of the chief guests who were invited for the function but did not show up include club patron Raila Odinga, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

Gor Mahis squad; Boniface Oluoch, David Mapigano, Wellington Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Nicholas Kipkurui, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Joash Onyango, Dickson Ambundo, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang and Geoffrey Ochieng.

Technical Bench: Steven Polack (coach), Patrick Odhiambo, Jolawi Obondo, Willis Ochieng, Fredrick Otieno and George Omondi.