Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia ready to turn the tables on APR – Muguna

The K’Ogalo skipper reveals their readiness to take on the army side in the return leg set for Nyayo Stadium on Saturday

midfielder Kenneth Muguna is confident they have what it takes to challenge APR and qualify for the next round of the Caf .

The Kenyan champions will host the Rwandese side at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday seeking to overturn the 2-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali a week ago.

The former player, who scored Gor Mahia’s vital away goal, has now said the players are psyched up and ready to get a result that will see them reach the next round of the competition.

“I think the players are psyched up and ready for the match and our motivation comes from the weight of the tournament we are going to play and the weight of the opponent, so everybody is ready,” Muguna told reporters at Nyayo Stadium.

“We know what it takes and we know how we are supposed to play because we are playing at home and remember we played the first leg and we were away, and the result was not that bad but maybe come tomorrow [Saturday] we can turn the tables.”

On what style they will apply against the army side, Muguna explained: “I think we have to play as a team because you know this is a big competition and you cannot do it alone, no matter how good you are, you must work as a team, defend as a team, attack as a team and that is what we will have to do.”

On the return of striker Benson Omalla, who missed the first leg as he was with the U20 team in the Cecafa tournament, Muguna said: “It is a big boost for us as a team, he will help us a lot, if you look at our previous game in Rwanda, we scored one goal and to get a striker like him coming in the second leg is a massive boost for us.

“To the fans, they should just support us, we will miss them [now that they cannot attend matches owing to Covid-19 restrictions] but we are sure we will represent them well and also do the country proud by eliminating APR.”

APR will come into the match knowing that a draw of any kind will see them through to the next stage.