Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia ready to compete for every trophy - Polack

The British-Finish tactician will lead the Kenyan champions in the decisive continental match on Sunday

head coach Steven Polack has pinpointed his main objectives at the club during the upcoming season.

Polack is readying K'Ogalo for the Caf match against Aigle Noir on Sunday, and is hopeful of a better result after the Burundian champions held their Kenyan counterparts to a goalless draw in the first leg of their encounter a fortnight ago.

He believes his strikers will be sharp enough during the decisive match set to be played at Kasarani.

“We deserve to win [on Sunday] given the way we tried in the first match and how we have prepared,” Polack told reporters in a press conference.

“We expect the players to do the job in a good way when the time comes after having a rest on Saturday.

“I am not worried much because the players have scored goals over the last week and I hope they will replicate the same on Sunday.”

The former tactician also promised to fight for every trophy this season, as well as making good progress on the continental front.

“[Gor Mahia's] main objective is to win the league and a couple of other cups in front of us and of course go as far as we can in the Caf competitions,” Polack continued.

“But my main concern is how Gor Mahia play and if we entertain our supporters and get good results in the process. What our supporters need to know is Gor Mahia are going to be competitive in every game we play.”

Polack also revealed the fitness of his players and a confirmed majority are ready to take part in Sunday's match. Dennis Oliech remains sidelined and so it full-back Philemon Otieno, who has been ruled out for three months.

The right-back picked up a knee injury during the African Nation Championship qualifying match between Harambee Stars and on August 4.

“In as far as I am concerned I know Oliech is injured so he does not stand any chance of taking part in the game at all,” added Polack.

“We have no major injury concerns apart from Oliech and gladly it is a good sign for us preparing for the match.”

Polack has already won a trophy in his first season after beating 1-0 to lift the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup.