Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia players still at home waiting for pay

The team is scheduled to play the Algerian side on Wednesday in North Africa

are still in the country with no sign of leaving for where they are scheduled to play hosts Chabab Riadhi de Belouizdad in the second preliminary round of the Caf .

Despite chairman Ambrose Rachier stating the team have authorisation to travel to North Africa, they have not yet managed to settle the players' arrears and convince them to prepare for the game.

As of Monday evening, the players were in their homes after refusing to go for training until their monies are paid.

"There is no point for us to go to train when nobody cares about our well being," a senior player told Goal on Monday. "Everybody is at home waiting to be paid and from there we can leave for Algeria.

"Unfortunately, we have not received any communication from the management.

"We are in the dark on what is going on since nobody has engaged us."

K'Ogalo's leaders, led by captain Kenneth Muguna, were to meet the chairman Rachier in his office, but it did not happen.

"Good evening guys, we [the captains] were supposed to meet the chairman as we agreed from the meeting we had in the morning," Muguna communicated to fellow players through their Whatsapp forum. "I am just coming from the chairman's office after waiting for him the whole day.

"I only managed to talk with him through the phone of which I told him all the players decided that they will not [honour] the match before they receive their salaries, but he said he does not have the money, so if you do not want to honour the match then you can do as you wish. Thanks."

On Monday, the Confederation of African Football turned down a request by Gor Mahia to have their Caf Champions League match against CR Belouizdad rescheduled and played on neutral ground.

The team then went further to write to Football Federation to prevail upon the African body to have the match rescheduled and played on neutral ground, albeit in North Africa.

Caf has now responded through the FKF by stating Gor Mahia will have to honour the match as planned on Wednesday because even the match officials for the fixture have already landed in Algeria in readiness to officiate in the battle.