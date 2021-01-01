Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia players have not staged go-slows – Rachier

K’Ogalo’s chairman refutes claims players have deliberately been skipping training saying they were instead given extra days off

chairman Ambrose Rachier has come out to deny claims the players have been staging a go-slow to demand their accrued salaries and allowances.

Since the Kenyan champions returned home from where they suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat against CR Belouizdad, K’Ogalo players have not attended training sessions for the return leg with some of them telling Goal they will only do so when their dues are settled.

However, Rachier has now come out to explain the players had been given an extra four days off to celebrate the Christmas holidays with their families and that at no point did they stage a go-slow to demand unpaid salaries.

More teams

“There is no truth that players have been staging go-slows, first of all, the players had gone home for Christmas holidays and when they came back we also gave them another extra four days to extend their holiday with family members,” Rachier told Goal.

“Those saying the players had staged a go-slow, or that they having been staging a go-slow to demand salaries, are not being sincere, the players have not staged any go-slow and all of them returned to training on Monday.”

On whether they will be able to pay the players before their crucial match against the North African giants, Rachier said: “We are working round the clock to make sure we pay them between today [Monday] and tomorrow [Tuesday], we are confident we will pay them their dues and we know they will be ready for the return leg match on Wednesday.”

On Sunday, only 10 players, led by defender Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Clifton Miheso, Samuel Onyango, and assistant captain Philemon Otieno attended the training session at Camp Toyoyo, with the club’s former official Judith Nyangi confirming to Goal they had been forced to raise funds to help the players get a fare back home.

Article continues below

“I had to be there for the players and even provided transport for those who attended Sunday’s training,” Nyangi told Goal. The fans have also contributed some money to ensure we have more players in training on Monday.

“The coach requested we have as many players as possible to ensure he trains them well ahead of the game. It is quite unfortunate the team is experiencing tough situations but we will play our part to ensure the team performs well in the return leg.”

During the first leg played on December 26 at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium in Algiers, goals from Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo were enough to put Belouizdad on course to qualify for the next stage.