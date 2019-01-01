Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia opponents USM Alger threaten mass protest

The Algerian giants may pull out of the competition as they are facing financial difficulties in honouring the two-legged fixture

USM Alger players have threatened to stage a mass protest over salary delays just days before they take on in a Caf match.

The statement from the players, which has been published on the club's Facebook page, comes just a week after the Algerian giants threatened to skip the two-legged fixture against the Kenyan champions.

The North African side progressed to the next round after defeating Niger's SONIDEP in the preliminaries on a 5-2 aggregate score, and have been drawn to face K’Ogalo in the second round.

USM Alger are slated to host K’Ogalo in Algiers on the weekend of September 13-15, with the return leg slated for Nairobi two weeks later.

“After the match last Sunday against AS Ain Mlila, the players provoked a meeting with the technical staff and the general secretary of the club to announce a decision taken from them, of a stop of activity to protest against the situation of the club which has not yet evolved,” read the statement.

“The players, therefore, decided to be present at the session of the recovery scheduled today [Wednesday] at 17:30, and to train again on Thursday before observing a truce cessation of activity they called a movement of protest, stating that it was not intended for the management, neither the supporters nor the club itself.

“As a reminder, USM Alger players have not received their salaries for six months, while the new ones have not received any salary since joining the club, for reasons that everyone knows.”

Article continues below

After eliminating SONIDEP, the club's secretary Mounir Debichi told the media: “We can [afford] to play the first game here. However, it is impossible to travel to for the second match given our financial difficulties. There has to be immediate solutions or else we forget about the competition.”

K’Ogalo, who eliminated Aigle Noir of Burundi after a 5-1 beating, failed to make it past the second round last season after losing to of on the away goal rule after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia met USM Alger in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, with the Kenyan side managing a 0-0 draw at home before losing the return leg played at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium 2-1.