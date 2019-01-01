Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia only have 15 players available – Polack

The K’Ogalo coach keeps a brave face despite his side needing to overturn a 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Bilda

coach Steven Polack has maintained he has a strong belief his side will reach the group stage of the Caf .

The Kenyan champions will face USM Alger from in the return leg on Sunday and will require a 3-0 win to advance having lost the first leg played in Bilda 4-1.

However, the Briton coach is not giving up saying they have rectified mistakes which cost them in Algeria a fortnight ago and they are ready to proceed to the next stage.

“It is going to be a hard game but I have a strong belief in my players that come tomorrow [Sunday] at 6 pm and by God’s grace we should be in the group stage of the competition,” Polack told reporters at Kasarani.

“We have a few injuries in the squad, Samuel [Onyango] is sick and will not play any part, so we are 15 players but I have always said, only 11 players will start the game and again as I have said before they will do the job because I have trust in them.”

Asked whether they have worked on the mistakes from the first leg, Polack said: “We have analysed the mistakes and watched the match again, we have to learn from mistakes and if you keep making the same mistakes then you are not learning.

“We have looked at the mistakes and have checked where the problem was and I think we are ready to go on Sunday.”

On his strategy for the match on Sunday, Polack said: “As a coach I have told my players to score goals and defend well as a team to avoid giving the away goal.

“Everyone here knows we need three goals, so we must defend when we lose the ball and also check how to come back and defend the keeper. The most important thing will be how we balance the game, from attacking and then coming back to defend.”

Gor Mahia have never reached the group stage of the competition but only managed to reach the same stage in the Caf Confederation Cup last season where they ended up losing in the quarter-finals.