Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia need a positive result against Aigle Noir – Odhiambo

The K’Ogalo coach remains confident his side will get a good result away from home despite missing key players for the first leg

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo is confident they will claim a win against Aigle Noir in the first leg match of the Caf on Sunday.

The two teams are set to clash in the preliminary round of the competition, with the second leg set for after two weeks.

The former tactician says the Kenyan champions are well prepared and ready to claim a vital win against the Burundian side.

“We have been preparing well for this game, and we are ready to go and put what we have trained into action,” Odhiambo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Playing away is challenging, but if we remain disciplined and play as per instructions, I am confident we will come home smiling.

“If we get a positive result away, the job will be halfway done and we will have an easy second leg.”

On Thursday, the tactician revealed to Goal he will have to do without the services of some new signings who did not acquire their International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on time.

“We will not have the services of the two [Gislein Yikpe and Francis Afriyie], the problem is their ITC, it has not yet arrived, so we cannot include them in the team.

“It is a blow at some point to us, but we have players who can effectively fill their places. I have also been informed that Maurice Ojwang' will not be part of the team, the reason is not yet clear, but we will work with the available players.”

Gor Mahia has never qualified for the group stages of the Caf Champions League and are aiming to achieve it this time around.