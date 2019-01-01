Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia must improve to beat USM Alger – Polack

The K’Ogalo coach admits his team can only get a positive result against the Algerian side if they up their game on Sunday

coach Steven Polack has stated his side must improve on their performance as they prepare to face USM Alger in a Caf match on Sunday.

K'Ogalo lost the first leg played in 4-1 and will need to win by a 3-0 margin (or higher) in the return leg to proceed to the group stages of the competition for the first time in their history.

To achieve the fete, the British coach has challenged his players to improve on the display they produced against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match despite winning 2-1 on Sunday.

“You know very well who our next opponents are, USM Alger,” Polack told reporters after the match against the Bankers in Machakos.

“We cannot beat [USM Alger] with such a performance, I don’t think it will be possible. We have to improve the performance for the next game. I was not happy with the display especially in the second half where we switched off.

“I will sit down with the players and review the performance and then see where we went wrong and what can be done to make improvements before Sunday.”

Polack said his main concern was the team playing well in the opening 35 minutes but switching off in the second half.

“We have to be a 90-minute team, and always an attacking team. Against KCB we played very well in the opening minutes but then they were the best side in the second period,” Polack continued.

“We are trailing USM Alger 4-1 and we have to get the goals and avoid conceding at the back, it will be a tough match indeed but my boys can do the job if they play according to my plans.

“Our other plan is to ensure we don’t concede first, as it will be a tall order for my side, we need to go for quick goals and unsettle them, maybe it will be the only way to come out of the game.”

Gor Mahia will be attempting to be the first Kenyan club to reach the group stages of the competition but if they lose, they will drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.