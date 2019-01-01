Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia must improve against USM Alger - Bipfusuba

The Burundian coach warns K’Ogalo to prepare well for the next round despite thrashing his side on Sunday

Aigle Noir head coach Joslin Bipfubusa feels should up their game to stand a chance of getting past USM Alger in the next round of the Caf .

The Burundian side was eliminated by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions after suffering a 5-1 aggregate loss in the two-legged battle.

The youthful tactician has also revealed the reason why his team fell easily at Kasarani on Sunday.

“Gor are a good side with good players, and they played some good football,” Bipfubusa told Goal.

“However, they will have to make some amends to their team if they are to make it past USM Alger.

“There are some two players in the team I felt they do not deserve to be given a starting berth, yes they might have a certain role to play, but I think they are a weak link in the team.

“Maybe it is because the coach did not have all his players available for the game and had to do with them.”

Bipfubusa has also lauded his charges for playing well despite the 5-1 defeat, which he feels is a lesson to them.

“We sold about 90% of our players and those with me are completely new, and their lack of experience was exposed,” Bipfusuba continued.

“Stagefright got the better of them and it contributed to the two goals which we conceded within the first 20 minutes. I just wish Gor Mahia all the best in their next game, but for us we need to go and continue rebuilding.”

Last season, Gor Mahia were eliminated in the second round by of at the same stage to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals.