Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia must honour CR Belouizdad clash

The Kenyan champions will have to get means to reach Algiers for the first leg as the African body have dismissed their request

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has turned down a request by to have their Caf match against CR Belouizdad rescheduled and played on neutral ground.

The Kenyan champions are due to face the North African giants in the second round first-leg match on Wednesday but the team did not travel as planned on Sunday, citing lack of airspace to .

The team then went further to write to Football Federation (FKF) to prevail upon the African body to have the match rescheduled and played on neutral ground but in North Africa.

Caf has now responded back through the FKF by stating Gor Mahia will have to honour the match as planned on Wednesday because even the match officials for the fixture have already landed in Algeria in readiness to officiate in the battle.

“I would like to inform you that the necessary has been done to allow the officials and the visiting team [Gor Mahia] to travel to Algeria,” read the letter from Caf to the FKF and obtained by Goal.

“We received the authorizations from the Algerian authorities to allow those concerned to reach Algerian soil, which we sent to the referees, match commissioner, the Gor Mahia team and to the Algerian embassy in Kenya.

“A flight plan was proposed to the Gor Mahia team, and they were to depart for Algeria through Doha on December 20, 2020, at 5.48 pm and arrive in Algiers on December 21, 2020, at 08.35 and also gave them the telephone number of a Mr. Vicktor, the sales manager of Airways in Kenya.

“Allow me to inform you that already the four-match officials from have arrived on Algerian soil, the match commissioner will join Algiers via Casablanca on December 23 at 11.30 am, pending the arrival of the visiting team Gor Mahia.”

The latest development now means Gor Mahia must try their best to secure a booking and travel to honour the match.

On Sunday, a top FKF official told Goal the club will face heavy sanctions if they don’t honour the fixture.

“We will have to wait and see what Caf will say in their response but we should expect an obvious answer, Gor Mahia will be fined heavily because Caf gave them the flights that can be used to reach Algeria but they are now saying they cannot access the country,” the official told Goal.

“It is unfortunate that even the letter asking us to intervene and talk to Caf came to us at 17:00 on Sunday, and they knew they are travelling on Sunday, I really don’t understand what is the problem at the club.

“What I can tell you, Caf will come hard on them, they will have to pay a fine and it will range from Ksh3million to Ksh4million.”

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase of the competition after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but fell short as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 on the day to advance.

On the other hand, CR Belouizdad reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win.