Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia know what to do against USM Alger – Polack

The British coach keeps faith in the team which lost their first leg in Algeria and has vowed to get the required result on Sunday

coach Steven Polack has stated his side will strive to keep a clean sheet and score three goals when they face USM Alger in the Caf on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions are facing an uphill task having lost the first leg played in Bilda 4-1 and will require a 3-0 win to advance to the group stages of the competition for the first time in history.

The Briton coach is aware of the task awaiting his charges but has promised to strive for a clean sheet and also get the required goals to advance.

“We are targeting at least a minimum [of a] clean sheet and three goals and I know it will be possible to achieve the same,” Polack is quoted by the club’s official website.

“The players are mentally strong and are ready for the game despite the financial situation. I don’t want to speak much, they [players] know what they are supposed to do and I want us to rally behind them.”

Polack also confirmed all the 16 players who featured in the first leg battle will be available for selection in the return leg.

“The same 16 players who travelled to will be available to play a role and I am happy we have trained very well since we played against ,” Polack continued.

“We have also analysed the first leg match and picked some vital lessons and I am also planning to take the team through the video again on [Friday].”

On Gor Mahia fans blaming Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano for the goals conceded in Algeria, Polack said: “[Mapigano] wasn’t to blame for the loss in Algeria.

“We win as a team, draw as a team and lose as a team. No player should be targeted but I know people have a right to their own opinion though.”

Gor Mahia have never made it past the second preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.