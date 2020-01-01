Caf Champions League: 'Gor Mahia know what to do after APR loss' - Muguna

Defender Philemon Otieno believes winning the second leg against the Rwandan opponents will be a good start to the season

captain Kenneth Muguna believes his charges have learned their lesson after falling 2-1 away to APR Rwanda in the first preliminary round of the Caf .

Niyonzima Seif and an own goal by Andrew Juma gave the hosts victory while the only goal for the Green Army was scored by Charles Momanyi. The 24-year-old has stated it is time to focus on the forthcoming assignment after the Kigali disappointment.

"The match in Kigali is now a past chapter," Muguna said after the team landed from Rwanda.

More teams

"We have to focus ahead on the return leg and stop talking about a match that’s already played. We recognise our mistakes and we know what to do in the return leg."

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Philemon Otieno, who was making it back to competitive football after a lengthened stint in the sidelines continued.

"The team spirit is high and the away goal will motivate us," the Harambee Stars defender said.

"We expect to give our very best in the return leg at home. We know if we win that match, it will give us a good platform to start off the season on a high."

In the game against APR, Boniface Oluoch made a key save to keep the score at 0-0 in the seventh minute, but Gor Mahia conceded three minutes later when they went down to a Seif strike.

K’Ogalo equalised in the 27th minute when defender Momanyi rose to meet Kenneth Muguna’s free-kick and superbly found the back of the net.

With the equaliser, the Kenyan side looked a more stable side and dealt with attacks from their hosts with palpable calmness.

Gor Mahia made a change in the 53rd minute when Bertrand Konfor, who was making his competitive debut, paved the way for winger Clifton Miheso.

Miheso saw his 56th-minute attempt from outside the box fly just wide as APR introduced Jacques Tuyisenge to face a side he won three Premier League titles with before he left in 2019.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia went behind again in the 63rd-minute when Juma, signed from to replace Joash Onyango, conceded an own goal.

The Kenyan side made a change in the 67th minute as another debutant, Tito Okello, was substituted and Nicholas Kipkirui was brought on in order to fire up the attacking department.

The changes made by stand-in coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo did not pay off with a goal, but the one scored away may end up being vital in the return leg in December at Nyayo Stadium.