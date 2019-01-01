Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia include Dennis Oliech in squad for Aigle Noir showdown

The experienced striker has been included after making a full recovery from a hand fracture suffered last season

Striker Dennis Oliech has been named in 's Caf squad for the 2019/20 season.

Oliech, who missed the latter part of the 2018/19 season due to a fractured hand, has been included in the striking department which also consists of newcomers Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, and Francis Afriyie.

Youngsters Eliud Lokuwom and Erick Ombija, together with Kennedy Otieno - who was recently signed from - have not been included though.

Midfielder Hashim Sempala has also missed as he nears the exit door despite donning K'Ogalo's jersey for only one season since his arrival from .

Assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo will take charge of the team when they take on Aigle Noir of Burundi in the preliminary round of Caf Champions League stage. Head coach Hassan Oktay was granted leave to attend to family issues.

Gor Mahia will face the Burundian champions on August 11 in Bujumbura in the first leg tie before a reverse fixture two weeks later.

Goalkeepers: Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch

Defenders: Wellington Ochieng, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.

Forwards: Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.