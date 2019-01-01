Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia in need of Sh12m for USM Alger tie – Aduda

The K’Ogalo CEO calls on fans to help pay for expenses for the team's return leg against the Algerian side

have sent a passionate appeal to fans to help raise Sh12million for their Caf match against USM Alger.

The Kenyan champions will host the Algerian side for the return leg contest on Sunday and will required to win by a margin of three goals if they keep a clean sheet to be assured of progressing to the group stages of the competition for the first time in history.

The Steven Polack led side suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat in the first leg played in Bilda a fortnight ago.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the club will require the aforementioned amount to successfully host the return leg which will be played at Kasarani Stadium.

“We have not paid our players for the last two months and you know the reason why, we don’t have a sponsor,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“To pay our players alone, we at least need Sh10million for salary and it is money we don’t have as we speak. We also need money to facilitate the arrival of the referees for the match, who will be coming from .

“We are the home team and so we must pay for their [referees] return air tickets, accommodation, and their movement while in the country and it will be the same case for USM Alger, we will pay for their accommodation and transport while in .

“To be precise, we need a total of Sh12million for the return leg, and I don’t know how we will be able to raise the amount.”

Aduda has challenged the club fans to come out and support the team now they are in need of finances.

“We also want the fans to carry the team in the absence of sponsorship,” Aduda continued. “The fans know very we don’t have a sponsor and it is the time to see how much they love the team.”

Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football (Caf) has named Alioum Alioum from Cameroon as the referee for the match.

Alioum will be assisted by his compatriots Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (first assistant referee), Rodrigue Menye Mpele (second assistant referee) and Antoine Max Depadoux Effa Essouma (fourth official).

Khalid Abdallah Mohammed from will serve as the match commissioner.

The aggregate winner will proceed to the competition’s group stages while the loser will have a lifeline and drop to the Caf Confederation Cup’s play-off round.