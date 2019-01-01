Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia held to a goalless draw by Aigle Noir

K'Ogalo will now need to defeat the Burundian champions later in August to progress in the elite African tournament

and Aigle Noir have registered a barren draw in the Caf first-leg meeting at Stade Intwari in Bujumbura.

New signings David Mapigano, Tobias Otieno and Dickson Ambundo all started in the match to earn their Champions League debuts in Gor Mahia's green jersey.

New Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack had just 15 players available for the match. Players were out due to registration problems and suspension. Maurice Ojwang, Gislain Yikpe, and Francis Afryie are the players who could not take part in the first leg of the preliminary round due to the late submission of their names to Caf.

Midfielder Ernest Wendo remained suspended while Dennis Oliech, Boniface Oluoch and new signing Curtis Wekesa are recuperating from injuries suffered.

Burundian Aigle Noir qualified for this leg after bagging both the league title and the domestic Cup and will face quite a tough task in the second meeting against the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions Gor Mahia on August 23.

Article continues below

The winner on aggregate will face either 's USM Alger or SONIDEP of Niger in the next round. USM Alger won 2-1 in their first leg match against SONIDEP in Niamey on August 10.

Gor Mahia XI: David Mapigano, Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo,

Subs: Frederick Odhiambo (GK), Joachim Oluoch, Samuel Onyango, Shafik Batambuze.