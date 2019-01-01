Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia have advantage over Aigle Noir – Kenneth Muguna

he K’Ogalo captain is confident the Kenyan champions will qualify for the next stage of the competition

captain Kenneth Muguna is confident the team will get a positive result when they face Aigle Noir in the second leg of their Caf qualifier.

The two clubs battled to a barren draw in the first leg in Bujumbura on Sunday, leaving the tie open for either team to advance.

Muguna is, however, optimistic K’Ogalo will make it to the next round of the competition.

“This is a Champions League, we are facing champions in this competition meaning there is no easy game,” Muguna told Goal in an interview.

“It was the same case on Sunday, both teams played well and I think a draw was a fair result.

“The second leg will be played at home; we will have an advantage as compared to our opponents. The fans should come out in large numbers and support us, we need the motivation at home to stand a chance of advancing.”

The aggregate winner will face the winner between AS Sonideb of and USM Alger of in the final round of qualifying which will determine the team to progress to the group stages.