Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia going for a win in Burundi – Patrick Odhiambo

The K’Ogalo coach remains confident they will get a positive result in the first leg despite traveling with a lean squad

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo is adamant the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have what it takes to win their Caf match on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be away against Burundian side Aigle Noir in the first leg of the preliminary round of Africa's premier club competition.

However, the Kenyan giants have just 15 players available for the tie after late registration by the club, coupled with various exits during the transfer window.

“As a technical bench, it is an advantage when you have your best players available, but when it is not the case, you have to work with those available,” Odhiambo told Goal in an interview.

“This is Gor Mahia, and we have good players, and the squad available will definitely do the job.

“The spirit is high in the team, and we are going there [Burundi] with one aim, a win, it is very possible. We just have to create chances and take them, and ensure we defend as a unit as well, no room for mistakes.”

Among the players set to miss the first leg contest due to injury are strikers Dennis Oliech and Curtis Wekesa, as well as defender Philemon Otieno.

Midfielder Ernest Wendo is missing owing to suspension while Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpei, Maurice Ojwang, and Ghanian international Francis Afriyie will not be part of the travelling contingent because of late registration.