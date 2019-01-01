Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia fans must not intimidate us - Muguna

The in-form skipper has asked the fans to fill the stadium and cheer K'Ogalo to victory against the Algerian side

captain Kenneth Muguna has challenged the fans to cheer the team to victory this weekend when they play USM Alger in the Caf .

K'Ogalo fell 4-1 away in the first leg, and to qualify for the group stages of the competition they need a minimum of a three-goal winning margin on Sunday. The skipper is optimistic his charges can get the required result if only they get enough support from the fans.

"This is a very important match for us, we need every little support to make it to the next round," Muguna told Goal on Tuesday.

"We need the fans to come and cheer us through thick and thin even when things are seemingly not right. Our opponents should feel the intimidation and not our players.

"I urge them [fans] to fill the stadium on Sunday and help us beat USM, it is possible. We promise to fight on the pitch and deliver for this great club," he concluded.

Gor Mahia have never qualified for the group stages of the Caf CL and hope to make history this time around. The Steven Polack led side eliminated Burundi side Aigle Noir to advance.