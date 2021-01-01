Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia denied access to stream CR Belouizdad clash live

The Kenyan champions have been stopped from streaming the return leg clash live on their social media pages

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed will not be allowed to stream their Caf return leg clash against CR Belouizdad on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions had requested the federation through Caf to be allowed to stream the match on their Facebook page.

However, FKF has now confirmed in a signed statement obtained by Goal it will not be possible for the club to air the match on their social media pages because their request was made outside of the provided Caf timelines.

“Reference is made to your letter dated January 5, 2021, informing the federation of Gor Mahia’s intention to live stream the Caf Champions League match no. 76 Gor Mahia vs CR Belouizdad, scheduled for January 6, 2021,” read the statement from FKF obtained by Goal and signed by CEO Barry Otieno.

“In this regard, and further to Caf guidelines on the broadcast of Caf competitions, the federation has regrettably been unable to obtain a clearance from Caf for the match to be broadcasted, as the request by Gor Mahia was made outside of the provided Caf timelines.

“In light of the aforementioned, please be advised that live streaming of the said match will not be possible, unless with prior written consent from Caf.”

Gor Mahia had already announced plans to stream the match through the support of their shirt sponsors BetSafe.

Gor Mahia announced on their social media pages : “Gor Mahia versus CR Belouizdad's Champions League return leg will be streamed live on our shirt sponsor's [Betsafe Kenya] Facebook page today (Wednesday) from 3 pm.”

K’Ogalo are facing a tall order to overturn the 6-0 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Algiers on December 26.

Gor Mahia stand-in coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has openly admitted it will be difficult to reverse the first leg defeat but pointed out a win against the North African giants will boost their morale ahead of the Confederation Cup fixtures.

“We don’t have any pressure, I have spoken to the boys and urged them to enjoy the game, of course, it will be very important for us if we can get a good result and of course it will be a very good platform also if we are going to drop to the Confederation Cup, it will give us that opportunity to prepare more than before, than how we prepare for the Champions League.”

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but could not withstand the pressure as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 to advance.

CR Belouizdad reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win.