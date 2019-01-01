Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia defender Otieno ruled out for three months

K’Ogalo will start the new Kenyan season without their key defender who injured his knee during the Chan match against Tanzania

have suffered a huge blow after their defender Philemon Otieno was ruled out of action for three months.

The Harambee Stars defender will not be available this weekend when the Kenyan champions take on Aigle Noir of Burundi in the return leg of the Caf owing to a knee injury.

According to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, Otieno picked up a cruciate ligament injury during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying match against and will have to undergo surgery.

“We will have to do without Philemon [Otieno] because he will undergo surgery to repair his leg after he picked an injury during the match against Tanzania,” Aduda told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have discussed with Football Federation and they have agreed to take the player to for surgery. All I know is, he will be out of action for at least three months, meaning he will miss the start of the season.”

The injury will be a huge blow to Gor Mahia who are chasing for honours on all fronts this season, having won the Super Cup after beating FC 1-0.

In the Caf Champions League preliminary round fixture, Gor Mahia drew the first leg against the Burundian side 0-0 in Bujumbura.