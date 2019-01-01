Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia could axe Mapigano against USM Alger – Polack

The K’Ogalo coach admits he will make some changes to the squad when they face the Algerian side in the return leg

coach Steven Polack has hinted the club will ring changes to the goalkeeping department when they face USM Alger in the Caf .

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to overturn a 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in during the return leg set for September 29 at Kasarani Stadium.

Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano was at fault for K'Ogalo during the first leg tie as his mistakes gifted the home team two vital goals.

K’Ogalo coach Polack has now confirmed he will make changes to the goalkeeping department but will not blame Mapigano for the defeat in Algeria.

“We have put the defeat behind us. Gor Mahia will no longer play defensive football but we will be attacking because we need to score goals,” Polack is quoted by Nation Sports.

“We have nothing to lose since we still harbour hopes of eliminating USM Alger. It is not the time for blame games but fixing one or two areas.

“I will discuss with the goalkeeper coaches on who should be fielded but I can’t blame David [Mapigano] entirely for the defeat.”

The Briton, who guided Gor Mahia past the preliminary round after crashing Burundi's Aigle Noir 5-1 in Nairobi, says inexperience cost them in Bilda where they found themselves trailing by three goals at half-time.

Article continues below

"We lost to [USM Alger] not because we were a poor team but due to little mistakes and a loss of concentration,” Polack continued.

“We had 16 players but only one or two have the experience of playing in continental and competitive matches. I don’t want to blame any player or management but I take responsibility for the defeat.”

Gor Mahia will need to win by a 3-0 margin to proceed to the group stages which comes with a reward of Sh55 million.